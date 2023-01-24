Look inside this versatile family home with a fabulous kitchen and a gym

This impressive family home with five bedrooms has plenty of adaptable space, and an added bonus in its cellars, where the current owners have created a home gym.

Oakleigh's lawned garden offers privacy, and there's a detached garage with driveway parking.

A large hallway with decorative panelling leads in to the house and its three reception rooms.

These comprise a bright living room with a tiled hearth and surround housing an electric fire, the dining room, also with a fireplace, and a versatile room that is currently a games room and study. A feature fireplace has a marble back and hearth.

The kitchen with diner is striking with black gloss units and granite worktops, and a central breakfast island. Integral appliances include a dishwasher, washing machine, electric cooker, a gas hob, an overhead extractor fan and a fridge freezer.

Along with a cloaks cupboard linked to a side entrance is a ground floor w.c..All five bedrooms and a luxury family bathroom are accessed from the first floor landing.The monochrome tiled bathroom includes a washbasin with vanity unit, a corner shower cubicle and a bath with 'heritage' taps and a hand-held shower.The master bedroom has an en suite with a large shower cubicle.

One of three further double bedrooms has a tiled fireplace, and another a fitted wardrobe. The fifth bedroom is a single.

Down on the lower ground floor is the cellar, split in to three areas, of which one is currently a gym and two used for storage, but with potential for development.

Behind the house is the private lawned garden and two patio areas, ideal for enjoying the warmer months.

Oakleigh, Brighouse Road, Hipperholme, Halifax, is priced at £595,000, with Peter David Properties, Brighouse.

Call 01484 719191 for more information.

