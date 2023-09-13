See this truly spectacular 16th century property and estate of almost 60 acres

A detached yeoman's house and estate of 58 acres, that dates back to the 16th century, is for sale between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, with fabulous extended views.

The Grade ll listed property that includes two detached cottages within its sale, has only been marketed one other time in almost a century.

With five reception rooms, the house also has the kitchen and utility room, seven bedrooms, and two house bathrooms.

A principal bedroom has a dressing room and en suite facility, and one other has its own en suite.

There's a vaulted cellar, and two versatile attic rooms.

The two-bedroom cottages are both currently let on assured short hold tenancy agreements, and there's a stone-built detached barn with power, light and water that has great potential for development.

Lovely gardens include a spring-fed pond and a walled potager garden, while the surrounding land is split in to grazing, moorland, and woodland.

An impressive solid oak door gives entry to the house, and its hallways, with stone archways and stone flagged floors. In the vaulted cellar is an original spring water well.The farmhouse style kitchen and diner has fitted units, with integral appliances that include an electric two-oven Aga. There are mullion windows and a stable door to a flagged patio area. There's a separate utility room, with an adjacent shower room.

A central feature of the dining room is an original fireplace with open fire, and it has an alcove with stone shelvin, and mullion windows.

With its beamed ceiling, the drawing room has an original basket arch fireplace with moulded surround and stone hearth containing a multifuel stove.

The library is also used as a study, and has a bespoke fitted bookcase. Its stone fireplace houses an electric ‘woodburner’ stove.

Within a cosy snug is an original basket arch fireplace with its beehive bread oven and multifuel stove.

Further to the ground floor is the bright music room, with a feature solid oak staircase up to the first-floor. A stone fireplace, again, is a stunning feature.

All seven bedrooms are off the first floor landing, with a further staircase to the kitchen.

A large date stone may have been over a doorway originally.

In the East wing, stairs lead up to two attic rooms with exposed trusses, and linen cupboards.

Next to the principal bedroom with its luxury en suite, the other en suite bedroom has glorious views over grass and moorland, and in winter this extends to the waterfall on Redmires Water.

The main garden gives views over Hudson Moor and countryside beyond, and both cottages have their own lawned gardens, with a stream running through one.

Dove Cottage has an original Columbarium or pigeonnier above the doorway and is dated 1677. It is a two-bedroom cottage with dining kitchen, lounge with multifuel stove and house bathroom.

The Old Water House has two bedrooms, a dining kitchen, a lounge with multifuel stove and a house bathroom.

Hartley Royd Estate, Bluebell Lane,Todmorden, is priced at £1,950,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax. Call 01422 380100 for more details.

1 . Hartley Royd Estate, Bluebell Lane, Todmorden A beamed reception room with an arresting stone fireplace. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Hartley Royd Estate, Bluebell Lane, Todmorden Stone flagged floors and mullion windows are features throughout the property. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Hartley Royd Estate, Bluebell Lane, Todmorden Wooden panelling is a feature to one wall of this beamed music room with a solid oak staircase leading up. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales