Sneak a peek at this modern home with fabulous features, inside and out

This unique, six-year-old property sits high above Todmorden, with glorious views from its elevated location.

The vista that can be enjoyed from many windows in the four-bedroom home, can also be savoured from a luxurious sunken hot tub, in raised decking within the garden.

Built with energy efficiency in mind, the house includes the latest technology, with underfloor heating on both floors.

Situated on a private lane, this detached home also offers privacy, with an enclosed garden and artificial lawn.

The summer house with bar is another attractive feature, ideal for summer entertaining.

From the entrance hall is expansive family space that includes a dining room, sitting area, and a modern kitchen.

Floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors showcase views of Todmorden and the valley beyond.

The open plan kitchen with a central island has fitted units with quartz work surfaces and integrated appliances, while the seating area has a cosy wood-burning stove.

The main living room attracts plenty of natural light through triple aspect and bi-fold doors to the patio and garden, and also features a wood-burning stove.

Further ground floor accommodation includes an office, a home gym, a shower room, cloakroom and utility room .An open staircase leads to the first-floor landing with a view, and four sizeable bedrooms.

The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a dressing room, while two others have en suites and mezzanine levels, ideal as private study areas or alternative use.

There's another double guest bedroom and a family bathroom.

Above the double garage is a spacious games room.

Honey Holme, Royd, Todmorden, is for sale at £800,000 with Fine and Country estate agents, Calder Valley, tel.01422 419890, advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

