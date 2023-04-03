See inside this outstanding 'yeoman's house' for sale near Hebden Bridge

For sale for the first time in 36 years, this stunning Grade ll listed 'yeoman's house' is thought to date back to medieval times in parts.

Now a very comfortable home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, it has exceptional features, with south-facing gardens, views over the Calder valley, stables and grazing.

Wadsworth Banks Farm was mostly built in the 17th century, and has mullion windows, exposed beams and grand fireplaces.

The beamed farmhouse kitchen with Aga is well equipped, and links to the main hall with open fireplace, exposed stonework and an open staircase with gallery landing.

Stone flooring in the dining room keeps it cool in summer, while a woodburning stove makes it cosy for winter.

The oldest part of the property has an exposed timber frame and panelled wall between the snug and a sitting room with woodburning stove.

Also on the ground floor is a utility, cloakroom, a pantry, and a hobby room with access to vaulted cellars.

First floor rooms are split between east and west wings.

In the west is the main bedroom, with dressing room, wash basin and w.c..

Also to the west is the house bathroom with free-standing bath and shower cubicle, and a guest room.

In the east wing, rooms feature the timber frame of the original medieval house. Two double bedrooms are with a bathroom and a study.

The established lawned garden has seating spots, with a vegetable garden, a greenhouse, and a tool shed.

The Barn is below the gardens and parking areas, with stabling for four horses, tack and feed rooms, a hay store and further storage, plus three acres of fields and paddocks.

Wadsworth Banks Farm, Raw Lane, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, has a £1m price tag, with Fine and Country estate agents, tel. 01422 419890.

