Suggestions have been given for potential traveller sites in Calderdale

Private individuals have come forward to suggest potential traveller sites in Calderdale, councillors have heard.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a great deal of evaluation to assess which ones might be suitable still needs to take place.

In the summer, Calderdale Council asked residents to suggest possible sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a national requirement for the council to prepare a Gypsies and Travellers and Travelling Showpeople Development Plan Document to go alongside its Local Plan, the latter being adopted last year.

Councillor Scott Patient, climate action and housing, and deputy leader of the council

The aim is to help ensure that suitable, specific pitches are provided in sustainable locations to meet the needs of these communities.

Coun Elaine Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) asked whether there was a timescale for identifying potential sites.

The issue had been brought to mind by travellers setting up camp in her ward, with residents notifying councillors and the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Elaine Hey

“I understand that unauthorised encampments have to be dispersed for public safety reasons.

“However, I am concerned and very regretful of the fact there is nowhere safe and legal for people to go when we move them on.

“Following on from the public consultation, I understand that a number of sites are now under consideration.

“I am hoping that some of those turn out to be viable.

“Is it possible to provide an estimated timeline for when sites are likely to be available for use?” she asked council Cabinet members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Leader of the Council, and Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said a number of sites had been brought forward by private individuals.

“There is however a process to be looked at as to how viable some of those sites are, and to investigate what may or may not be possible within any council-owned land at the same time, bearing in mind the work has to be done in lockstep with the gypsy, Roma and traveller community,” he said.

Coun Patient said he would come back to Coun Hey with a timeline of how that assessment work would be done.

Coun Hey was speaking in a questions-to-Cabinet section of a meeting of the full Caldedale Council.