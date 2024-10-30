M62 and A58 closures: Seven for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62.

• A58, from 8pm September 2 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for genera cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm November 5 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M62, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, slip road and lane closure for white lining/ road markings, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M62, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm November 11 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.