Take a look at this beautiful home above Hebden Bridge - benefits from an accompanying coach house and stunning views

This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £1,000,000 with Charnock Bates.

Nestled within a picturesque rural location is this five bedroom detached home with an accompanying coach house which has been renovated to create a two bedroom living space separate from the main property.

The accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hall, lounge, sitting room, WC, utility, workshop, dining room, kitchen diner and orangery to the ground floor. To the first floor, principal bedroom boasting an en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms and two shower rooms. To the second floor another two bedrooms and a study space.

Outside the property is let within approximately 3.4 acres of woodland which runs adjacent to Lee Wood Road.

The property enjoys paved driveway parking to the front elevation for multiple vehicles and stone steps leading down to tiered terraced gardens boasting an array of mature plants, trees, shrubs and with the addition of a greenhouse.

As the property sits on the hillside, views can be enjoyed across the Calder Valley.

The property is located just outside the village of Heptonstall.

For more information on Northwell House, Northwell Lane, Hebden Bridge visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Northwell Lane, Hebden Bridge The property is located just outside the village of Heptonstall. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

2 . Northwell Lane, Hebden Bridge The spacious lounge features a large, mullion bay window to the front elevation and a second window to the side providing the room with natural light throughout. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

3 . Northwell Lane, Hebden Bridge The orangery is a real showcasing factor to this property boasting traditional timber framed windows to two elevations, overlooking the Calder Valley. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

4 . Northwell Lane, Hebden Bridge The property is located just outside the village of Heptonstall. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales