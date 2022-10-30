The internal accommodation briefly comprises, on the ground floor, a front sitting room, through to a second reception room.

On the first floor is the house bathroom, principal bedroom, an internal room currently being used as a nursery room, and a second separate WC.

On the upper floor are three further attic rooms all with skylight windows.

To the lower ground floor is an open plan large dining kitchen and a third separate WC.

Externally to the rear the property enjoys various terraces, seating areas, patios and a small pond.

To the side is driveway parking and an outbuilding, as well as a further garden office to the rear.

The property also enjoys lovely views across the chimney tops of Hebden Bridge town centre and beyond.

An internal inspection is highly recommended.

Lyndhurst, Palace House Road, Hebden Bridge is for sale with Anthony J Turner, priced £399,950. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01422 412887.

