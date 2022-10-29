Kailey’s Barn has been thoroughly renovated by the current owners to an exceptional standard, offering modern comforts while still allowing the property’s history and character to shine.

The property is currently arranged as a three bedroom main house, with two bedroom holiday/guest accommodation.

Entering Kailey’s Barn’s main front door, a boot room to the left provides an internal link between the two parts of the property.

The open plan living area is a light and airy space with the security and comfort offered by a huge fireplace, oak floors and exposed beams. Natural light floods the living area with large windows around the main entrance, a double height window at the far end of the room and more coming through from the kitchen area.

The kitchen benefits from vast amounts of worktop space, integrated appliances and contemporary range style cooker. A central island provides ample seating for at least six people with uninterrupted views of the fabulous countryside and Stoodley Pike at its centre.

From the kitchen a few steps lead you into the dining room, which could be easily reimagined as a snug or cinema room. This room also benefits from direct access onto the patio and outdoor eating area.

The ground floor accommodation continues with an office which also opens onto the rear garden and could provide a second access into the second part of the barn.

Taking the open staircase to the galleried landing leads to the bedroom accommodation.

The principal bedroom’s double doors open on to a Juliette balcony and those fantastic far-reaching views. The ceiling is open to the pitch of the barn’s roof with exposed beams and additional natural light from a velux window.

Steps lead from the bedroom into a dressing room and then into an en-suite bathroom.

The first floor boasts two further bedrooms and househould bathroom with double jacuzzi style bath and separate shower.

Storage is catered for with a loft and space in the eaves assessible from all rooms.

The “main house” also benefits form a utility room and ground floor WC with the majority of rooms benefitting from underfloor heating.

The “cottage” boasts its own front door which opens into the modern and bright kitchen dining room. Stairs from the dining area lead to the first floor.

This cosy yet spacious sitting room boasts a double aspect and fireplace with stove. The alcove to the left of the fireplace would provide the second access into the main house via the office, simply by reinstating a door that has been boarded and decorated.

Taking the stairs to the first floor leads to two double bedrooms and a shower room.

Kailey’s Barn is conveniently located to make the most of Todmorden and the surrounding countryside. The property is just one mile from the town centre and railway station.

The property is for sale with Fine & Country, priced £895,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01427 800736.

