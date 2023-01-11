News you can trust since 1853
These are 11 of the most expensive homes that are currently for sale in Calderdale

Calderdale is a diverse place for property.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

Here are 11 of the most expensive properties that are currently listed on Rightmove in Calderdale.

For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1. Gorpley Lane, Todmorden

A row of three barn conversions with approx 10 acres of land is for sale with Farrow & Farrow for £1,750,000. Lower Gorpley, Gorpley Lane, Todmorden is a barn conversion comprising three separate units which together, amount to 11 bedroom, 9 bathroom accommodation spread over around 5,000sqft in total.

Photo: Farrow & Farrow

2. Northowram, Halifax

This property in Northowram is on the market for offers in the region of £1,750,000 with Yorkshire's Finest. The home benefits from seven bedrooms, five reception rooms and three acres of gardens.

Photo: Yorkshire's Finest

3. Higher Murgatshaw Farm, Colden Valley, Hebden Bridge

This property in the Colden Valley is on the market for offers over £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates. This desirable property will be of special interest to purchasers who are looking for a long term family home with future development potential or those who have equestrian interests.

Photo: Charnock Bates

4. Lee House, Lee Lane, Shibden

This property at Shibden is on the market with Charnock Bates for offers over £1,250,000. The Grade ll listed Georgian style residence is nestled within the heart of the highly sought after and picturesque Shibden Valley.

Photo: Charnock Bates

