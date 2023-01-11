These are 11 of the most expensive homes that are currently for sale in Calderdale

Calderdale is a diverse place for property.
Here are 11 of the most expensive properties that are currently listed on Rightmove in Calderdale.
1. Gorpley Lane, Todmorden
A row of three barn conversions with approx 10 acres of land is for sale with Farrow & Farrow for £1,750,000. Lower Gorpley, Gorpley Lane, Todmorden is a barn conversion comprising three separate units which together, amount to 11 bedroom, 9 bathroom accommodation spread over around 5,000sqft in total.
Photo: Farrow & Farrow
2. Northowram, Halifax
This property in Northowram is on the market for offers in the region of £1,750,000 with Yorkshire's Finest. The home benefits from seven bedrooms, five reception rooms and three acres of gardens.
Photo: Yorkshire's Finest
3. Higher Murgatshaw Farm, Colden Valley, Hebden Bridge
This property in the Colden Valley is on the market for offers over £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates. This desirable property will be of special interest to purchasers who are looking for a long term family home with future development potential or those who have equestrian interests.
Photo: Charnock Bates
4. Lee House, Lee Lane, Shibden
This property at Shibden is on the market with Charnock Bates for offers over £1,250,000. The Grade ll listed Georgian style residence is nestled within the heart of the highly sought after and picturesque Shibden Valley.
Photo: Charnock Bates