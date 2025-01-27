Beacon HillBeacon Hill
Beacon Hill

These are the 10 cheapest streets to buy property in Halifax

We are taking a look at the most affordable streets to purchase homes in Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 cheapest streets in Halifax for house hunters.

The average house price in Halifax is £169,925 using HM Land Registry data.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

Halifax house prices – The 9 most expensive streets to buy a property in and around the town

The average property price for Weavers Brook is £41,833

1. Weavers Brook, Cumberland Close, Halifax

The average property price for Weavers Brook is £41,833 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The average property price for Thackray Street is £48,311

2. Thackray Street, Halifax

The average property price for Thackray Street is £48,311 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The average property price for Franklin Street is £48,333

3. Franklin Street, Halifax

The average property price for Franklin Street is £48,333 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The average property price for Fairburn Court is £50,500

4. Fairburn Court, Southowram

The average property price for Fairburn Court is £50,500 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice