Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 cheapest streets in Halifax for house hunters.
The average house price in Halifax is £169,925 using HM Land Registry data.
Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.
1. Weavers Brook, Cumberland Close, Halifax
The average property price for Weavers Brook is £41,833 Photo: Google Street View
2. Thackray Street, Halifax
The average property price for Thackray Street is £48,311 Photo: Google Street View
3. Franklin Street, Halifax
The average property price for Franklin Street is £48,333 Photo: Google Street View
4. Fairburn Court, Southowram
The average property price for Fairburn Court is £50,500 Photo: Google Street View
