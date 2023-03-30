These are the 17 most expensive homes currently for sale in Halifax and other parts of Calderdale on Rightmove
Estate agents in Calderdale are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.
With the arrival of Spring, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.
The end of winter and the arrival of the longer days and better weather often prompts people to make a change and move to a property that better suits their needs, particularly after the past few years of the pandemic.
This list shows the 17 most expensive homes currently for sale in Calderdale on Rightmove.
For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk