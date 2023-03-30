News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
4 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
6 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
7 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
8 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
9 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
These Calderdale properties are all currently for sale on Rightmove
These Calderdale properties are all currently for sale on Rightmove
These Calderdale properties are all currently for sale on Rightmove

These are the 17 most expensive homes currently for sale in Halifax and other parts of Calderdale on Rightmove

Estate agents in Calderdale are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.

By Dominic Brown
Published 30th Mar 2023, 19:00 BST

With the arrival of Spring, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.

The end of winter and the arrival of the longer days and better weather often prompts people to make a change and move to a property that better suits their needs, particularly after the past few years of the pandemic.

This list shows the 17 most expensive homes currently for sale in Calderdale on Rightmove.

For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This fabulous equestrian property has a £1.5m price tag - see what's included

This property on Stock Lane, Halifax, is on sale with Fine & Country priced £1,200,000

1. Stock Lane

This property on Stock Lane, Halifax, is on sale with Fine & Country priced £1,200,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Woodhouse Lane, Halifax, is on sale with Fine & Country priced £1,100,000

2. Woodhouse Lane

This property on Woodhouse Lane, Halifax, is on sale with Fine & Country priced £1,100,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Washer Lane, Halifax, is on sale with Edkins & Holmes Estate Agents priced £850,000

3. Washer Lane

This property on Washer Lane, Halifax, is on sale with Edkins & Holmes Estate Agents priced £850,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Greenroyd Avenue, Skircoat Green, is on sale with Charnock Bates for offers over £850,000

4. Greenroyd Avenue

This property on Greenroyd Avenue, Skircoat Green, is on sale with Charnock Bates for offers over £850,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
CalderdaleRightmoveHalifaxSpring