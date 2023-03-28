This fabulous equestrian property has a £1.5m price tag - see what's included....
This top notch equestrian property set within 10 acres of its own land, between Barkisland and Stainland villages, is surrounded by countryside.
The main house is an extensively refurbished, period property with an adjoining, self-contained cottage.
Equestrian facilities include an all-weather floodlit arena, four stables with tack room, a horse shower, and paddocks with water supply, plus woodland.
With a detached Paragon Oak garage is ample parking. There are two entrances to the property.
Victoria Cottage dates back to 1844, and has exposed beams, stonework and lintels, with period fireplaces and stone flagged flooring.
From the hallway is an open-plan living and dining kitchen.
The kitchen has bespoke solid oak units with granite surfaces and integrated appliances, and a central island with a four-ring induction hob. There's a period fireplace with stove, and the adjoining living area has a bay window and stone fireplace.
An inner hallway leads to a utility room and w.c.
In the lounge is a striking arched barn window looking across a courtyard, with French doors to the rear.
The first floor has four double bedrooms. From the master suite, with luxury shower room, are stunning views of land and stables. The house bathroom has a free-standing tub.
The single storey cottage has its own entrance and is accessible through a lockable door in the lounge. Used successfully as an Airbnb, it is highly versatile, with an open-plan living kitchen, a bedroom and shower room.
Formal gardens include an Indian stone patio with hot tub and built-in barbecue, a play area with artificial grass, a viewing terrace above the arena, and a natural lawn with pond.
Security cameras and automatic flood lighting are installed.
Victoria Cottage, Beestonley Lane, Barkisland, Halifax, is priced at £1,500,000 with Exp UK, tel. 0800 358 1796.
More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/chance-to-buy-an-idyllically-located-happy-valley-cottage-with-land-and-a-stable-4071484
www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/property-here-are-15-new-homes-in-halifax-and-calderdale-that-have-been-added-to-the-market-this-week-4029316