This fabulous equestrian property has a £1.5m price tag - see what's included....

This top notch equestrian property set within 10 acres of its own land, between Barkisland and Stainland villages, is surrounded by countryside.

The main house is an extensively refurbished, period property with an adjoining, self-contained cottage.

Equestrian facilities include an all-weather floodlit arena, four stables with tack room, a horse shower, and paddocks with water supply, plus woodland.

With a detached Paragon Oak garage is ample parking. There are two entrances to the property.

Victoria Cottage dates back to 1844, and has exposed beams, stonework and lintels, with period fireplaces and stone flagged flooring​.

From ​the hallway​ is​ an open​-​plan living​ and ​dining​ ​kitchen.

The kitchen ​has ​bespoke solid oak units with granite surfaces and integrated appliances​, and a​ centr​al​ island with a ​four​-ring induction hob​. There's a period fireplace with stove​, and t​he adjoining living area has a bay window ​and stone fireplace.

An inner hallway leads to a utility room and w.c​.

In the lounge​ is​ a ​striking ​arched barn window looking ​across​ ​a ​courtyard​,​ ​with French doors to the rear.

The first floor ​has​ four ​double ​bedrooms. From the​ master suite, with luxury shower room, ​are stunning view​s​ of land and stables​. The ​house ​bathroom ​has a​ free-standing tub.

The​ single storey​ cottage has its own entrance and ​is ​accessible through a lockable door in the lounge. ​Used ​successfully as an Airbnb, it is highly versatile, with ​an open-plan living kitchen, a bedroom and shower room.

​Fo​rmal gardens include an Indian stone patio with hot tub and built-in barbecue, a play area with artificial grass, a viewing terrace above the arena, and a natural lawn with pond.

Security cameras and automatic flood lighting ​are installed.

​Victoria Cottage, Beestonley Lane, Barkisland, Halifax, is priced at £1,500,000 with Exp UK, tel. 0800 358 1796.

1 . Victoria Cottage, Beestonley Lane, Barkisland, Halifax Looking down over the menage to the countryside stretching out beyond. Photo: Darran Joseph Photo Sales

2 . Victoria Cottage, Beestonley Lane, Barkisland, Halifax A hot tub area with views of the stables and surrounding scenery. There's also a built-in barbecue and a children's play area. Photo: Darran Joseph Photo Sales

3 . Victoria Cottage, Beestonley Lane, Barkisland, Halifax The farmhouse-style, open plan kitchen. Photo: Darran Joseph Photo Sales

4 . Victoria Cottage, Beestonley Lane, Barkisland, Halifax A beamed sitting room with striking stone fireplace and cosy stove. Photo: Exp UK Photo Sales