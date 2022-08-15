These three top trends for home interiors are set to be huge this winter

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cool marble makes a comeback - with statement pieces such as these bowls

It’s a swing away from the shiny, to the natural, says Sam Greig, designer at UK furniture brand Swoon. He expects a trend towards blockier, more architectural forms and finishes, as follows;

Think the Flintstones – but chic

Sculptural stone pieces are set to be a huge trend this winter. Statement pieces, such as marble tables, or ornamental stone sculptures, emanate the raw dominance of nature - incorporating organic materials into interiors with great effect.

Natural materials and varied textures, with organic woods, stone, marble, bold metals, and botanics are making a big entrance in homes.

Sam Greig said: “Striking plinths and limewash plasters add a sense of presence and movement, whilst monolithic slabs of stone add weight and texture.

"We are expecting to see more and more of simple, sculpted shapes often incorporated in large, flat planes of material oscillating together.”

If you aren’t brave enough to go for the full Flintstone effect, a white or black marble table top could make a great option.

Consider switching up your current coffee table for a more industrial style, marble topped alternative, that won’t overpower your room space.

Fluted furniture showcases a unique ribbed effect, creating a focal point in any room.

Flirt with a variety of textures

With design trends becoming more about functionality than aesthetics, much closer attention is being paid to textures.

While a room may be expertly designed, a lack in diversity of the textures used within it can lead to flat looking, uninteresting space.

Sam said: “Texture, and textural variety, is becoming more desirable as we move into the winter months. Expect to see lots of fluting and reeding, and a general nod towards more ordered, linear patterns.”

To bring in more texture, you may tend to gravitate towards soft furnishings. To make a bigger impact, however, consider bringing in a fluted furniture piece, such as a sideboard.

Fluted furniture features a unique ribbed effect. Choose a piece such as a sideboard constructed from natural timber or oak as a timeless statement piece, or one with a metal façade to add a touch of glamour.

It’s all about the natural

Natural, and even biophilic interiors are expected to make a big return. Organic woods, stone, marble, bold metals, and botanics are set to be all the rage in the coming season.

Sam added: “Increasingly, overly polished, shiny materials are waning, and natural materials are claiming more space in homes. Rattan continues to hold a big stake, but we are seeing cane and canvas, along with warm wooden tones and cool marbles.”

Try switching out some outdated pieces to replace them with natural alternatives.

Ditch the glass desk for a chic sandblasted wooden piece, and replace chrome accessories for marble ones, with more organic shapes. Get inspired by the great outdoors.

The above three top trends are all predicted to be huge this winter, providing inspiration for homes of all sizes across the nation.