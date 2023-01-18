This detached home in a hillside location has sweeping views of surrounding countryside

Close to Todmorden centre, but with far reaching, scenic views is this detached, cul-de-sac home in a hillside location.

A front terrace looking over the valley, and a good-size garden to the rear, with further land and woodland behind it, add to the appeal of the house, that has parking space for two cars.

The interior is spacious, with an entrance hall and cloakroom with oak floor and oak faced doors to both the large kitchen with diner, and a ground floor sitting room.

There is underfloor heating and a Silavent Heat Recovery System.

Three double bedrooms on the first floor all have modern en-suite shower room facilities, with a stunning master suite on the floor above.

The bedroom, off a private landing, has two velux windows, and eaves storage space, with a separate luxury bathroom showcasing a free standing bath tub and a large walk in shower.

On the lower ground floor is a sizeable utility room with entry to the large integral garage with electric roller door.

Space is plentiful in the contemporary dining kitchen with high gloss units and granite worktops, that has adaptable use, whether used fully as a dining area, or with part comfortable seating.

Integrated appliances include a NEFF oven, a ceramic hob and an integrated dishwasher. Patio doors open to the rear garden with all its facilities.

A fireplace with stone hearth and mantle surround is a focal point in the bright sitting room, with cosiness instilled by a Nordica wood burning stove.There are foundations laid down for a terrace with exceptional views in the rear garden.

This home in Parkside Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £400,000 with Hunters, Littleborough.

Call 01706 390500 for further details.

