See the fabulous outdoor (and indoor) facilities with this semi-rural home
If a stunning combination of a high spec home within a semi-rural location appeals, then this is for you.
The five-bedroom detached home has a village location near Halifax, with many local amenities.
Its private garden is a big attraction in itself, with a bar, a summer house and a hot tub, all with lovely surrounding scenery that is home to wildlife such as deer.
With three levels, the ground floor has an open-plan kitchen with diner, a beamed lounge with feature stone fireplace and log burner, utility room and w.c..
On the lower ground floor is a snug, with underfloor heating and bi-fold doors to a decked terrace.
The first floor has five bedrooms, two with en suites, and a family bathroom, all around a central landing.
The open plan kitchen has fitted units with granite worktops, an island, and an exposed stone wall. Integrated appliances include a range cooker, dishwasher and fridge.
Its beamed dining area opens to a decked balcony with glass balustrade.
The master bedroom and another have fitted wardrobes and en suites.Alarmed with CCTV, the property has parking and a double garage.
The sectioned garden has a paved area by a stream, the bar and summer house with power, light and wi-fi connection, and a hot tub with decking.
A landscaped rockery wends down to stone steps and a lawn at the bottom of the garden.
One side of the driveway is owned by a neighbour but has full access rights.
The Paddock, Shelf Moor Road, Halifax, is offered through the modern method of auction, with a starter price of £575,000. Full details are on the Rightmove portal or from William H Brown, Halifax, tel. 01422 362845.
