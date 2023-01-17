See the fabulous outdoor (and indoor) facilities with this semi-rural home

If a stunning combination of a high spec home within a semi-rural location appeals, then this is for you.

The five-bedroom detached home has a village location near Halifax, with many local amenities.

Its private garden is a big attraction in itself, with a bar, a summer house and a hot tub, all with lovely surrounding scenery that is home to wildlife such as deer.

With three levels, the ground floor has an open-plan kitchen with diner, a beamed lounge with feature stone fireplace and log burner, utility room and w.c..

On the lower ground floor is a snug, with underfloor heating and bi-fold doors to a decked terrace.

The first floor has five bedrooms, two with en suites, and a family bathroom, all around a central landing.

The open plan kitchen has fitted units with granite worktops, an island, and an exposed stone wall. Integrated appliances include a range cooker, dishwasher and fridge.

Its beamed dining area opens to a decked balcony with glass balustrade.

The master bedroom and another have fitted wardrobes and en suites.Alarmed with CCTV, the property has parking and a double garage.

The sectioned garden has a paved area by a stream, the bar and summer house with power, light and wi-fi connection, and a hot tub with decking.

A landscaped rockery wends down to stone steps and a lawn at the bottom of the garden.

One side of the driveway is owned by a neighbour but has full access rights.

The Paddock, Shelf Moor Road, Halifax, is offered through the modern method of auction, with a starter price of £575,000. Full details are on the Rightmove portal or from William H Brown, Halifax, tel. 01422 362845.

1. The Paddock, Shelf Moor Road, Halifax Looking up towards the five-bedroom property from the gardens. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

2. The Paddock, Shelf Moor Road, Halifax A modern, open plan kitchen with island, and utility room. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

3. The Paddock, Shelf Moor Road, Halifax The beamed lounge has a stunning stone fireplace with wood burning stove. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

4. The Paddock, Shelf Moor Road, Halifax This spacious decked balcony, that is accessed from the dining area, overlooks the garden and beyond. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales