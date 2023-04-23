This fully refurbished home in Hebden Bridge offers stunning views over the upper Calder Valley

This stunning four bedroom semi detached house in Hebden Bridge has been finished to a high standard throughout and boasts scenic views over the upper Calder Valley.

The refurbished home offers family living space with modern uPVC windows throughout, as well as gas central heating in all rooms.

The property is situated just moments from the centre of Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd, and all the amenities they have to offer, including train stations, good junior and high schools, along with doctors’ surgery, bars and restaurants.

This property on Cragg Road, Hebden Bridge, is on sale with Reed Rains priced £440,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01422 413640 or visit www.rightmove.co.uk

