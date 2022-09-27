This is a fantastic family home for country lovers, near Hebden Bridge
Three dilapidated former cottages were transformed in to this beautiful three bedroom home in the rural surroundings of Widdop, near to Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.
The Grade ll listed detached property was carefully restored by its current owners in the 1990s, to create an ideal family home.
With glorious views over hills and valleys, Bent Knowle Cottage sits within beautiful walking country, and is close to Hardcastle Crags.
Its original features include mullion windows, exposed beams and much more contributing to the over all character of the place.
A welcoming farmhouse style kitchen has built in appliances, and there's a beamed lounge and a separate dining room. The latter has an open plan staircase up to the first floor bedrooms and bathroom.
The kitchen has solid pine units, with a central table, an integrated dish washer, and a fridge freezer, a gas hob, double ovens, and a log burner.
All three bedrooms have exposed beams, and there are fitted pine wardrobes to the landing.
A shower room includes a walk in shower with a fitted seat.
With oil fired central heating and sealed unit double glazing installed, the property is on bore hole water supply and has a septic tank.
Lawned gardens, a patio area and a versatile summer house are to the front of the cottage.
A shared private road leads up to the property, and round the back of the detached barn where there is parking for two cars.
Bent Knowle Cottage, Widdop, Hebden Bridge, is for sale priced £695,000 with Peter David Properties. Call 01422 844403 for more details.
