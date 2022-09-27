News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Bent Knowle Cottage, Widdop, is for sale priced £695,000.

This is a fantastic family home for country lovers, near Hebden Bridge

Three dilapidated former cottages were transformed in to this beautiful three bedroom home in the rural surroundings of Widdop, near to Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

By Sally Burton
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 1:54 pm

The Grade ll listed detached property was carefully restored by its current owners in the 1990s, to create an ideal family home.

​With glorious views over hills and valleys, Bent Knowle Cottage sits within beautiful walking country, and is close to Hardcastle Crags​.

Its original features include mullion windows, exposed beams and much more contributing to the over all character of the place.

​A welcoming​ farmhouse style kitchen​ has​ built in appliances, ​and there's ​​a beamed ​lounge ​and a ​separate dining room​. The latter has ​an open plan staircase up to the first floor bedrooms and bathroom.

T​he kitchen has solid pine units, with a central table, an integra​ted​ dish washer, ​and a fridge freezer, a ​gas hob, double ovens, ​and a ​log burner​.​

All three bedrooms have exposed beams, and there are fitted pine wardrobes to the landing.

A shower room includes a walk in shower with a fitted seat.

With oil fired central heating and sealed unit double glazing installed​, the property is on ​ bore hole water supply and ​has a ​septic tank​.​

​L​awned gardens​, a patio area​ ​and a​ ​versatile ​summer house​ are to the front of the cottage​.

​A ​shared private road leads​ up to the property, and​ round the back of the detached barn where ​there is ​parking for two cars.

Bent Knowle Cottage, Widdop, Hebden Bridge, is for sale priced £695,000 with Peter David Properties​. Call 01422 844403 for more details.

More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-immaculate-semi-with-a-large-garden-and-double-garage-3843993

1. The approach to the Widdop cottage

Lawned gardens stretch to the front of the 'three-in-one' cottage.

Photo: Adrian Dean

Photo Sales

2. The farmhouse kitchen

The beamed 'hub' of the home, with woodburning stove.

Photo: Peter David Properties

Photo Sales

3. HDR created and tone mapped with easyHDR 3.16: [1] IMG_9970.CR2, [2] IMG_9969.CR2, [3] IMG_9971.CR2

The rustic and roomy lounge within the cottage.

Photo: Peter David Properties

Photo Sales

4. Versatile dining space

A good sized dining room that could be of flexible use.

Photo: Peter David Properties

Photo Sales
Todmorden
Next Page
Page 1 of 2