The Grade ll listed detached property was carefully restored by its current owners in the 1990s, to create an ideal family home.

​With glorious views over hills and valleys, Bent Knowle Cottage sits within beautiful walking country, and is close to Hardcastle Crags​.

Its original features include mullion windows, exposed beams and much more contributing to the over all character of the place.

​A welcoming​ farmhouse style kitchen​ has​ built in appliances, ​and there's ​​a beamed ​lounge ​and a ​separate dining room​. The latter has ​an open plan staircase up to the first floor bedrooms and bathroom.

T​he kitchen has solid pine units, with a central table, an integra​ted​ dish washer, ​and a fridge freezer, a ​gas hob, double ovens, ​and a ​log burner​.​

All three bedrooms have exposed beams, and there are fitted pine wardrobes to the landing.

A shower room includes a walk in shower with a fitted seat.

With oil fired central heating and sealed unit double glazing installed​, the property is on ​ bore hole water supply and ​has a ​septic tank​.​

​L​awned gardens​, a patio area​ ​and a​ ​versatile ​summer house​ are to the front of the cottage​.

​A ​shared private road leads​ up to the property, and​ round the back of the detached barn where ​there is ​parking for two cars.

Bent Knowle Cottage, Widdop, Hebden Bridge, is for sale priced £695,000 with Peter David Properties​. Call 01422 844403 for more details.

More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-immaculate-semi-with-a-large-garden-and-double-garage-3843993

1. The approach to the Widdop cottage Lawned gardens stretch to the front of the 'three-in-one' cottage. Photo: Adrian Dean Photo Sales

2. The farmhouse kitchen The beamed 'hub' of the home, with woodburning stove. Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales

3. HDR created and tone mapped with easyHDR 3.16: [1] IMG_9970.CR2, [2] IMG_9969.CR2, [3] IMG_9971.CR2 The rustic and roomy lounge within the cottage. Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales

4. Versatile dining space A good sized dining room that could be of flexible use. Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales