See inside this swish, open plan home with equestrian facilities and stunning views

The Old Pottery is, as its name suggests, a converted former potteries, now a stone detached home within a six-acre plot, surrounded by lovely countryside.

It is ideal for equestrian buyers, as it includes four stables, an arena and grazing paddocks within its sale. There is also excellent hacking from the property.

The four-bedroom house is double glazed with LPG gas central heating, and has underfloor heating to the ground floor.

A central hallway, with slate tiled floor, has a staircase up, and a door to the open plan kitchen with dining and sitting room.

In the beamed kitchen with slate tile flooring, bespoke painted wooden units have wooden worktops, and there is an integrated dishwasher, a Stoves dual fuel cooker with seven-ring gas hob, electric ovens and grill, and a double bowl butler sink.

There's a central island with breakfast bar, and a woodburner within a feature exposed stone fireplace with wooden mantle.

Two sets of double doors open to a side garden patio.

A separate, spacious sitting room and a study complete the ground floor, along with a cloakroom and w.c., a utility room and boiler room.

Four double bedrooms are off the first floor landing, three with high-spec en suite shower rooms, and walk-in wardrobes. There are fitted mirror wardrobes in the fourth bedroom.

The family bathroom includes a shower cubicle and a bath within its suite.

Entry to the property is through electric double gates, to a driveway with parking, and a detached garage with electric door, power and light, plus a mezzanine storage area.

Wrap-around gardens include extensive lawns, a large patio seating area with a brick-built barbecue, and a rear courtyard.

A lane from the driveway leads to the equestrian facilities, with parking for a horse box or trailer.

Within the timber stable block with power, lighting and water supply, are four stables, with three tack, feed and bedding rooms.

A 40m by 25m arena with post and rail fencing is floodlit, with an all-weather surface.

The grazing land is divided into six fenced paddocks. A public footpath crosses two paddocks.

The Old Pottery, Long Gate, Rishworth, HX6 4SD is for sale at £1,250,000 with Rural Scene estate agents, tel. 01264 850700.

A large seating patio is ideal for entertaining.

Overview with the 40m by 25m all-weather arena in the foreground, with the stables to the rear.

The open plan dining and sitting rooms.

The kitchen area has bespoke painted wooden units, and a central island with breakfast bar.