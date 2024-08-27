Three-storey high-spec homes now available to buy at former mill site above Hebden Bridge
The premium development’s current phase, Carding Mill, was launched in 2023 with the first three triplex properties.
This followed the success of its first phase, called Weavers Terrace, which comprised four new-build townhouses that were sold and completed in 2021.
Marketed by West Yorkshire luxury homes estate agent Charnock Bates, and built by Clay Developments, the four new properties are either two or three-bedroom three-storey town houses.
Once complete, phase two Carding Mill will comprise 10 properties set over the five floors, each providing either two- or three-bedroom accommodation.
Charnock Bates’ director, Ben Waites, said: “We are excited to offer these thoughtfully designed, energy efficient premium homes from a developer with an excellent reputation for building to the picturesque rural location set on the hill above the popular market town of Hebden Bridge
“We anticipate these homes will not be available for long as we are already seeing a number of enquiries and strong interest in them in part thanks to the picturesque rural location set on the hill above the popular market town of Hebden Bridge.”
Old Town Mill was originally constructed around 1851 to function as a textile mill. Once complete, the new development will deliver 25 contemporary new homes to the region.
The properties at the development all benefit from high specification finishes, and purchasers who make earlier reservations will also have an overall budget towards the cost of kitchen units and fitting, with choice of colour of door finishes, worktops, and appliances.
Prospective purchasers can choose floor and wall tiles to key areas of the bathrooms and shower areas.
Externally, the four properties now available as part of phase two will benefit from a front terrace and a small outside space that is accessed from the main bedroom.
Each property is allocated two parking spaces of its own with wiring for an electric vehicle charging point.
In addition, all properties have an ICW warranty and are available on a 999-year leasehold.
For more information about the development visit www.charnockbates.co.uk
