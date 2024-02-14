News you can trust since 1853
Todmorden’s Frostholme Mill set to be auctioned for redevelopment with guide price of £350,000

A Victorian former cotton mill near Todmorden is being auctioned as a development opportunity later this month.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Frostholme Mill, located in the village of Cornholme near Todmorden is being auctioned with a guide price of £350,000.

Featuring in auctioneer Pugh’s next online property auction on 28 February, the substantial four-storey mill building covers 129,000 sq ft and sits on a two-acre site.

The Pugh auction, which includes the former Frostholme Mill along with around 100 other properties and plots of land, has new lots added daily and will be held on February 28.
The mill was built in 1860 and at one time employed over 700 people in Cornholme.

It was taken over by textiles giant Courtaulds, before becoming a furniture factory in the 1960s, until finally closing in 2011.

Edward Feather of Pugh said: “This is an exciting development opportunity for the right investor.

"Subject to gaining the relevant planning consent, the historic property could be converted for a number of imaginative new uses, including residential accommodation and it has enormous potential.”

Frostholme Mill, located in the village of Cornholme near Todmorden is being auctioned with a guide price of £350,000.
He added: “The mill is in a great location in a residential area very close to Todmorden, which is fast becoming a hotspot for people who work in Manchester and Leeds and who are looking to move out of the city. They are drawn to the area by the fantastic Pennine scenery and competitive property prices and as a result the housing market is buoyant in the area”.

The next Pugh auction, which includes the former Frostholme Mill along with around 100 other properties and plots of land, has new lots added daily and will be held on February 28.

For more information on the auction visit www.pugh-auctions.com.

