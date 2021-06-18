Two stunning Calderdale homes over £1 million for sale with Simon Blyth

Saddleworth Road, Halifax. Picture: Simon Blyth

Simon opened his first office 28 years ago and is still an active member of the team currently operating from 6 different offices located around the Yorkshire region.

One of the properties currently on sale is the Toothill Hall located in Brighouse. The name of the area derives from the Old English for “look-out hill”, suggesting human activity had existed there since before the Norman Conquest.

The site had a building first recorded in the 16th century however, the handsome Grade II listed ashlar stone-fronted hall was built in 1823 for Thomas Firth, a quaker philanthropist whose portrait hangs on the landing.

Toothill Hall, Brighouse. Picture: Simon Blyth

There are manicured grounds of more than one acre which are extremely private, well screened, and a fantastic environment for a family and alfresco entertaining.

Another beautiful home for sale with the estate agents is a £1 250 000 worth property located in Saddleworth Road, Halifax.

This stunning modern house is a conversion of a former agricultural building into a beautiful feature-packed contemporary home standing behind an electric gate on approximately two acres with breath-taking views.