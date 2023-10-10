News you can trust since 1853
UP FOR AUCTION: Former Halifax care home with planning for residential redevelopment goes under the hammer

A four-storey former care home in West Vale, near Halifax, will appear in the next online sale held by property auction house Pugh on October 18.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Given a guide price of £340,000, the historic, stone-built, 19,000 sq ft property is being sold with full planning consent for conversion to 13 apartments.

The application details plans for eight two-bedroom flats, two of which are duplex, and five one-bedroom flats, with parking spaces at the rear of the building.

Located on Green Lane, the property is on a 1.25 acre plot of land.

Will Thompson, associate director at auctioneer Pugh said: “This handsome building is an exciting redevelopment opportunity in a really nice area of West Yorkshire and we’ve seen a lot of interest from potential buyers. Once redeveloped, the property will provide much-needed new homes for the local area and it is really well located with schools, shops and other facilities nearby and Halifax less than four miles away.”

He added: “We think the property dates back to 1907 when it was originally built as two semi-detached houses. It has been most recently been used as office space by Calderdale Council on the lower ground floor, with the upper ground and first floor used as a residential care home. There’s also a potential for further development as this is a large site, although that would be subject to the necessary planning consent being obtained by any potential buyer.”

For more information visit www.pugh-auctions.com.

