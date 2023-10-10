UP FOR AUCTION: Former Halifax care home with planning for residential redevelopment goes under the hammer

A four-storey former care home in West Vale, near Halifax, will appear in the next online sale held by property auction house Pugh on October 18.

Given a guide price of £340,000, the historic, stone-built, 19,000 sq ft property is being sold with full planning consent for conversion to 13 apartments.

The application details plans for eight two-bedroom flats, two of which are duplex, and five one-bedroom flats, with parking spaces at the rear of the building.

Located on Green Lane, the property is on a 1.25 acre plot of land.

Will Thompson, associate director at auctioneer Pugh said: “This handsome building is an exciting redevelopment opportunity in a really nice area of West Yorkshire and we’ve seen a lot of interest from potential buyers. Once redeveloped, the property will provide much-needed new homes for the local area and it is really well located with schools, shops and other facilities nearby and Halifax less than four miles away.”

He added: “We think the property dates back to 1907 when it was originally built as two semi-detached houses. It has been most recently been used as office space by Calderdale Council on the lower ground floor, with the upper ground and first floor used as a residential care home. There’s also a potential for further development as this is a large site, although that would be subject to the necessary planning consent being obtained by any potential buyer.”

For more information visit www.pugh-auctions.com.

1 . Auction Located on Green Lane, the property is on a 1.25 acre plot of land. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Auction The former care home in Greetland near Halifax, which is up for auction with Pugh next week Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Auction Given a guide price of £340,000, the historic, stone-built, 19,000 sq ft property is being sold with full planning consent for conversion to 13 apartments. Photo: Submit Photo Sales