Halifax nostalgia: 17 photos of Halifax and Calderdale pubs from back in the 2000s

From modern bars to traditional pubs, revellers are spoilt for choice when looking for somewhere to meet friends for a night out in Halifax and its fellow Calderdale towns.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST

Here we take a look at some Halifax bars and pubs – some that are still going strong and others that called last orders a long time ago.

Inside the Red Rooster Pub in Brighouse back in 2004.

1. Looking back

Inside the Red Rooster Pub in Brighouse back in 2004. Photo: John Gray

Inside the Winterburn Pub at Warley back in 2004.

2. Looking back

Inside the Winterburn Pub at Warley back in 2004. Photo: Andrew Lunn

Inside the Winterburn Pub at Warley back in 2004.

3. Looking back

Inside the Winterburn Pub at Warley back in 2004. Photo: Andrew Lunn

Inside the Red Rooster Pub in Brighouse back in 2004.

4. Looking back

Inside the Red Rooster Pub in Brighouse back in 2004. Photo: John Gray

