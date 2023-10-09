Halifax nostalgia: 17 photos of Halifax and Calderdale pubs from back in the 2000s
From modern bars to traditional pubs, revellers are spoilt for choice when looking for somewhere to meet friends for a night out in Halifax and its fellow Calderdale towns.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST
Here we take a look at some Halifax bars and pubs – some that are still going strong and others that called last orders a long time ago.
Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street
1 / 5