Walker Singleton acquires Halifax estate agency Boococks’ residential business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Property consultancy Walker Singleton has acquired Wilkinson Woodward Solicitors’ residential sales and lettings business of Boococks in Halifax.

The deal, which was for an undisclosed sum, has immediately grown Walker Singleton’s residential estate agency and property management portfolio within Calderdale.

As part of the same West Yorkshire expansion strategy, Walker Singleton acquired Brighouse-based estate agency Daniel & Hirst 18 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilkinson Woodward Solicitors director, Andrew Crabtree (left), and Walker Singleton director, Ben Waites. Picture: Matt Radcliffe Photography

In total, the firm now has around 900 properties under management across West Yorkshire and 200 homes for sale, all mainly located within the Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford areas.

Walker Singleton has offices in Halifax, Huddersfield, Leeds and Bradford and employs 54 people, of which 22 work within its residential estate agency team.

Four Boococks employees have transferred to the firm.

The acquired residential sales and lettings business is being operated by Walker Singleton’s estate agency brand WS Residential.

Walker Singleton’s premium estate agency brand, Charnock Bates, which specialises in the sale of fine, country and period homes across West Yorkshire valued at up to £3.5m, is not impacted by the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the transaction, Walker Singleton director, Ben Waites, said: “Buying Boococks’ residential business is a great way for us to expand our sales and lettings footprint in Calderdale, just as we successfully did with the acquisition of Daniel & Hirst.

“It provides WS Residential with the platform for further organic and acquisitive growth, and we are very pleased to welcome four new members to our team who have excellent local knowledge.

“We now look forward to continuing to raise awareness of WS Residential within West Yorkshire whilst providing our clients and tenants with excellent levels of service and advice.”

Wilkinson Woodward Solicitors director, Andrew Crabtree, added: “When we decided to consider selling Boococks’ residential sales and lettings business, we were only prepared to sell to an organisation with the same values as ours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have, of course, known Walker Singleton for a long time so there is no doubt we have placed both the Boococks business and its people in great hands.