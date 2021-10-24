William H Brown launches new homes at Elmfield House

With 14 attractive apartments in an ideal location now ready to buy with the Help to Buy scheme, the branch highly advises prospective buyers to register their interest as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Developed by Highlife Properties Limited, Elmfield House is a collection of one, two and three bedroom apartments and studios, with an open-plan design, boasting floor to ceiling windows and original features to compliment the contemporary decor inside.

The development also benefits from communal bike storage, as well as a 10 year warranty with the ICW for residents’ peace of mind.

“Elmfield House is ideal for any investors or first-time buyers looking for their opportunity to get onto the property ladder in an up-and-coming town looking to utilise the Help to Buy scheme,” says Hayley Flint, Land and New Homes Manager at Sequence/WHB.

“Halifax is the ideal place for young professionals, with great transport links, green spaces and an array of amenities. These apartments are a rare addition to the market, therefore we expect to gain a lot of attention. We are advising any potential buyers to act fast, before they are all snapped up.”

Situated in the heart of Halifax, residents of Elmfield House have the town and all of its amenities on their doorstep.