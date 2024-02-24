Calderdale councillor disappointed after Stainland missed out on sharing “substantial” funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A senior councillor responded that the “ring-fenced” nature of funding was to blame.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said Calderdale Council has been granted two substantial amounts of funding, but had not received anything despite asking for it.

Coun Paul Bellenger. Picture: Phill Connell

“In July 2023 a request was submitted for some of the £500,000 funding from Sport England to help improve the sports facilities at Stainland Park, where a hard surface is already in place.

“Unfortunately for Stainland, nothing came of that.

“A further £230,948 has come into Calderdale from government and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

“Once again, Stainland Park and the community who would benefit extremely from this have been missed out or ignored.

Stainland Recreation Ground

“Would the Cabinet member explain why we have missed out again and what will she do to help improve the old multi-use games area in Stainland so it can be put back to good use for the community and for those wishing to get involved with sports?” he said.

Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities said the Sport England money was ring-fenced to be spent on those parks and green spaces that are in the 20 per cent of areas with multiple levels of deprivation.

“As Stainland does not fall within the criteria, we weren’t able to utilise the investment to improve open spaces at Stainland as it wouldn’t meet those funding objectives set down by Sport England,” she said.

Coun Lynn said in the case of the LTA money, a number of sites which had previously been tennis courts but were no longer deemed operational due to change of use conditions were outside the scope, and Stainland was one of these.

Where it was not always possible to attract external funding, the council is always happy to work with local groups to support opportunities and partnerships to bid for funding the council was not allowed to.

“You’ll know sometimes it is easier for friends groups and others to obtain those,” she said.