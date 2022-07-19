Eight ways you can save cash on your staycation

Simple tips include choosing camping over hotels and to avoid booking during big event days

Thrifty experts at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have researched the most effective ways to save money when holidaying in this country.

They suggest booking out of season, looking out for free activities when you’re there and making use of discount codes for attractions.

Other tips include ways to save on the cost of the journey to your holiday destination.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Stirzaker from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “With summer approaching and Britons feeling the pinch, many will be looking at ways to holiday for less. We decided to look into the eight most effective ways to save on a British break.

“You will see a dramatic reduction in your holiday spending if you’re savvy about avoiding peak times when booking and seeking out the best deals in advance when it comes to restaurants and attractions.”

Here are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk’s top tips for saving on you UK holiday:

Book off peak

If possible, try to avoid booking your holiday during bank holidays and the peak summer period when prices rise. If you are booking with school aged children, go towards the end of the summer holiday when prices begin to fall again.

Free activities

Whether you’re heading on a city or rural break in the UK, there’s always free activities on offer that will save you some pennies. Research museums, historic houses or reservoir walks in the area, allowing you to make the most of the spend-free activities the destination has to offer.

Attraction vouchers

You can still enjoy an action-packed holiday on a budget by planning your activities around vouchers and discount deals to find extra savings on entertaining days out.

Save on the journey

Lower your travel cost by refuelling at your local supermarket or petrol station before setting off. You can also save on parking by researching the cheapest parking provider closest to your destination. Avoid being charged for pricey goodies at service stations by packing snacks and drinks before you go.

Use public transport

If using a car isn’t essential to your journey, you can save a considerable amount by taking cheaper transport such as a coach. These are ideal for city destinations in the UK. Travelling by coach during off-peak times further reduces the price of your holiday transport.

Consider camping

Camping is an effective way of keeping costs down while staying in a rural British destination. If you prefer a little more luxury, try glamping - it offers some extra home comforts without breaking the bank.

Eating out

If you’re cash-strapped but want to experience dining out on holiday, sign up to email newsletters with restaurants in the area to receive their latest meal offers. Or research voucher websites to seek the best deals for dining out.

Avoid big event dates