Elland Banking Hub opens: Here are the days when the Community Bankers will be available including NatWest and Halifax

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has confirmed today that the new Banking Hub in Elland is open at 44-46 Southgate.

The official opening will take place between 11am and 12pm on September 12 and Coun David Veitch (Elland Ward) will be in attendance to cut the ribbon.

The Hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

It also offers a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the Hub.

In Elland, the Community Bankers are available on the following days:

Monday: NatWest

Tuesday: Halifax

Wednesday: Barclays

Thursday: HSBC

Friday: Santander

The Hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, following the announcement of the closure of the town’s last remaining bank branch.

Elland will be the third banking hub to open in West Yorkshire following Ossett and Otley.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “I'm delighted to confirm the home for the Elland Banking Hub which will guarantee the local community access to cash and face-to-face banking services once again.”

Coun Veitch, Elland Ward: “Older and vulnerable people rely on face-to-face banking, as online banking is not easy for everyone. The Banking Hub is a brilliant new addition to Southgate in Elland.

"Our local community can now access cash with a counter service and get face-to-face help with the community banker service. It's also in a really good location. Well-played Cash Access!”