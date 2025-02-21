Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An extra year of levelling up funding will be coming to parts of Halifax, senior councillors have confirmed.

Three years of UK Shared Prosperity Fund cash has been used by Calderdale Council to devise a strategy aiming to improve life for communities in North and Central Halifax.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, has confirmed an extra year’s funding will be in the way.

Councillor Shane Taylor

Coun Shane Taylor (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) said Cabinet had approved a ten-year strategy for North Halifax late last year and it was serious, long-term strategy including addressing issues around inequalities, improving public spaces and buildings and creating social and community wealth opportunities.

“Can you give us more details around plans for implementing the strategy and what are we likely to see in the medium and long term?” he asked Cabinet members in a questions session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

Coun Taylor said short term he understood an extra year of UK Shared Prosperity Funding was agreed last last year by the Government, extending it to 2025-26.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, confirmed a fourth year of the funding had been agreed.

Councillor Sarah Courtney

The award will add to the almost £3 million Calderdale has been allocated since 2022 and which councillors previously agreed should be spent on communities hardest hit by the pandemic – at Illingworth, Mixenden and Ovenden, all in North Halifax, Park, King Cross, Highroad Well and Pellon, all in central Halifax, and at Boothtown.

In North Halifax it would be used to build on what is already working in the area, avoiding duplication and filling gaps where support for people was needed, said Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder).

Changes made would be sustainable, not dependent on short-term funding, and include new opportunities for young people, more community-led initiatives and stronger support for local businesses and local services, she said.

It was crucial plans for North Halifax must be developed in conjunction with local people, said Coun Courtney.

“We’re not rolling out a top-down plan.

“We’re working with the community to shape how it is implemented.

“That means listening to how residents, to businesses and local groups want to be involved.

“It’s about making sure North Halifax is a great place to live, work and grow for years to come.”