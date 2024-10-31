"Please, halt the hike.”

At the upcoming Cabinet meeting on November 4, senior Calderdale councillors will be asked to agree to implement changes to tariffs and times to car parks across the borough.

In Brighouse, if agreed, short stay pay and display one hour bays at Commercial Street, Bradford Road, King Street, Market Street, Gooder Street and Briggate will see rates rise from 20p to £1 for the half hour slots and from 40p to £2 for the one hour slots.

The plans have caused concerns from business owners that visitors will be turned off coming to town centres with the new prices.

Commercial Street

Lesley Adams, co-chair of Brighouse BID, said: “At a time when so much is changing in Brighouse, when every day is a battle for businesses to survive, when sadly we’re already seeing some choosing to leave the high street, it is not only the wrong decision but the wrong decision at the wrong time.

“Brighouse is busy, we are performing strongly compared to many other small market towns. But that is reliant on easy access to our town centre and this move threatens that at a time we can ill-afford any further setbacks to our businesses.

“Our message to Calderdale Council’s Cabinet when they meet on Monday is, please, halt the hike.”

Halifax and Hebden Bridge car parks also see price changes in the plans.

In Halifax for example all “mid-stay” four hour bays – and the two-hour bay at Akroyd Place – seeing fees rise from 60p to £1 per hour.

One of the changes in Hebden Bridge would be the short stay four hour bays at St Pol and St George’s Square car parks will see rates hiked from £1 per hour to £2 per hour.

Readers shared their views on the plans.

Stephen B shared: “As usual Calderdale don't have a clue. At a time when we are losing the best independents in Czerwiks, Fawcetts and possibly Crust and Crumb, these parking hikes combined with Labour's NI hike will finally prove to be the death of the High Street.”

Tony C said: “Are they deliberately trying to destroy our town centres? That's what will happen if charges are increased again!”

Russell B shared: “I nip in to Hebden once a week for less than half an hour to visit the butcher. I don't mind paying 20p (it was free until recently) - But a pound will mean that butcher has lost a customer. Well done CMBC - you're killing trade.”

