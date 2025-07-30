SIPP for self-employed in Halifax: How to build up a pension pot

Opening a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) is becoming an increasingly popular way for Halifax investors to prepare for their retirement.

With added control over your portfolio, SIPPs have especially resonated with self-employed adults who don’t have their own employer pension contributions. But how can you effectively build up your pension pot with a SIPP?

In the United Kingdom, over 1.7 million people now hold a SIPP, with total assets within these pots exceeding £205 billion. This number is continuing to grow, underlining the appeal this form of pension holds for investors.

But what actually is a SIPP? Self-invested personal pensions are an alternative form of pension that you’re able to set up for yourself, allowing you to decide how much and how often to pay in and how your money is invested.

It’s possible to begin investing using SIPPs from the age of 18, but adults can also begin building the pension pot of someone younger, like their child, by using a Junior SIPP.

The great thing about SIPPs is that they’re tax-efficient and are protected from UK capital gains and income tax. Until April 2027, self-invested personal pensions are also exempt from Inheritance Tax.

When you pay into your SIPP, you can benefit from 20% basic tax relief on your personal contributions up to age 75, while higher or additional-rate taxpayers can claim added relief through their tax returns.

This means that for every £1 you put into your SIPP, the government will top it up by 25p, helping you with your pension contributions in a similar way to traditional employer pensions.

The perks of opening a SIPP are clear, but how can you build your pension pot effectively? Let’s explore some key considerations if you’re looking to open a self-invested personal pension:

How Much Do You Need to Save?

One of the most important considerations that not everyone takes into account when building their pension pot is how much they need to save.

Knowing how much you need to have a comfortable retirement is vital for managing your wealth both for now and later in life.

Fortunately, you can use a SIPP calculator to work out how much your contributions could be worth when setting yourself up with private pensions.

For many of us, knowing whether we’re being too prudent or adventurous with our pension savings can help to create a sustainable income stream in our retirement while avoiding the risk of overpaying in the here and now.

Invest on Your Terms

SIPPs are an extremely flexible way of building your pension pot for retirement. You can not only have the freedom to choose how you invest your savings, but many providers can also open your pensions with initial deposits as low as £500 or less, with the option to pay in small amounts each month.

This means that you can either open a SIPP as your primary pension or add it alongside existing pensions to build a more bespoke retirement fund.

Make the Most of Your Allowance

It’s easy to fund your SIPP, and with an annual allowance of £60,000 or your annual salary for the majority of people (whichever is lower), most savers will be able to invest as much as they like into their retirement pot each year. This amount includes individual contributions, any from their employer, if applicable, and the government tax relief top-up combined. However, to take full advantage of your allowance, it’s important to know your taxation for deposits.

While basic rate taxpayers can access 20% government top-ups on their SIPP deposits, higher rate taxpayers can instead claim 40% as part of their tax return. While additional rate taxpayers can claim 45%.

To know how your tax rate could impact your long-term pension ambitions, it could be worth using a SIPP calculator or consulting your financial adviser.

Keep Fees in Mind

When building your pension pot, it’s important to factor in fees, which could eat into your investment as you plan for your retirement.

Look at how much your SIPP will cost you while you add money to it and how much you’ll be charged when you eventually decide to access your money.

Some platforms may offer deceptively low costs for depositing and managing your pension pot, but plan to charge prohibitively high fees when it comes to withdrawing your funds.

Consider Investing in Property

SIPPs allow you to invest in commercial property if you wish, opening the door to new ways of building your wealth ahead of your retirement. Your pension pot can then benefit from any increase in the property’s value while also receiving any rent paid on it.

For business owners, this opens the door to you buying your own premises through a SIPP, helping you to reclaim your rent in your pension pot.

While you won’t be able to directly buy residential property with your SIPP, some pensions can allow you to include residential property through collective investments such as REITs.

Making Your SIPP Work for You

The great thing about opening a SIPP is that you can plan for your retirement in a more hands-on way, controlling your pension payments and how your money is invested.

There’s no right or wrong way to plan for your retirement, and all of our financial goals are different. But if you want to begin building a pension pot with greater control, it could be worth exploring SIPP providers or getting in touch with your financial adviser for extra insight.

SIPPs remain a great way to save for retirement on your terms. With added tax efficiency and the possibility of adding property to your portfolio, it’s little wonder why the self-invested personal pension is becoming increasingly popular in the UK.