Buy now, pay later schemes are causing economic hardship for some families, say Calderdale councillors.

They have backed calls to pressure the Government to extend legislation to restrict using such schemes for buying fast food and takeaways.

And locally, awareness of the problems use of the method – set up as an alternative to credit cards – should be raised alongside promoting help and advice on financial issues which is available, they agreed.

The problems are with the schemes not the individuals, who are often hard-working and just trying to make ends meet amid a cost-of-living crisis, councillors heard at a recent meeting.

Increasing debt due to missed or late payments can add to financial problems.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse), proposing the motion, said buy now, pay later schemes have grown rapidly across the UK with millions of people using them to finance goods, spreading payments over weeks and months.

They can be a convenient alternative to make buying expensive goods more accessible, driving consumer spending and adding to economic growth – but introduction of many fast food outlets and local takeaways to schemes was “deeply concerning”, he said.

Missed or late payments led to some being visited by enforcement agents, said Coun Blagbrough.

Coun Howard Blagbrough

Almost a third due to make their payment in the last month borrowed money to repay their instalments, meaning their initial debt is only leading to more debt,” he said.

The impact on young people was even more worrying – “a quarter of those making buy now, pay later payments haven’t been able to pay for food, rent or bills as a result,” said Coun Blagbrough.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab), said related issues were affecting people in Calderdale including in her Ovenden ward and among her own friends and family.

“This is not reckless spending – they are hard-working residents that are using credit to bridge everyday gaps,” said Coun Durrans.

“I see and hear the real impact within my own community, amongst my own friends and family, who are just trying to make ends meet.

“This isn’t theoretical, it’s happening right on my own doorstep.”