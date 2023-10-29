News you can trust since 1853
Autumn walking: 10 walks around wonderful scenery in Halifax and Calderdale

There are plenty of beautiful autumn views to enjoy on wonderful walks in Calderdale at this time of year.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Dec 2022, 11:30 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:09 GMT

Here are just a few of the places you can explore in the borough – from iconic landmarks to woodland walks.

Take in the wonderful surroundings on a walk around Hardcastle Crags. The National Trust property has plenty of space for visitors to explore included 15 miles of footpaths.

1. Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge

Take in the wonderful surroundings on a walk around Hardcastle Crags. The National Trust property has plenty of space for visitors to explore included 15 miles of footpaths. Photo: Tony Johnson

Take in the wonderful surroundings and beautiful wildlife at Cromwell Bottom. The area is mainly woodland with a really good network of paths. There is also a wheelchair and pushchair accessible route.

2. Cromwell Bottom

Take in the wonderful surroundings and beautiful wildlife at Cromwell Bottom. The area is mainly woodland with a really good network of paths. There is also a wheelchair and pushchair accessible route. Photo: National World

Offering a lovely peaceful walk, the Rochdale Canal passes through Luddenden Foot, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Walsden

3. Rochdale Canal

Offering a lovely peaceful walk, the Rochdale Canal passes through Luddenden Foot, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Walsden Photo: National World

Offering amazing views over the Calder Valley, why not take a hike up Stoodley Pike. Start from Hebden Bridge train station and follow the route waymarked with black arrows on yellow discs.

4. Stoodley Pike

Offering amazing views over the Calder Valley, why not take a hike up Stoodley Pike. Start from Hebden Bridge train station and follow the route waymarked with black arrows on yellow discs. Photo: National World

