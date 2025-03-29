Spring walks in West Yorkshire: 10 walks around wonderful scenery in Halifax and Calderdale

Here are just a few of the places you can explore in the borough – from iconic landmarks to woodland walks.
1. Rochdale Canal
Offering a lovely peaceful walk, the Rochdale Canal passes through Luddenden Foot, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Walsden Photo: National World
2. Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge
Take in the wonderful surroundings on a walk around Hardcastle Crags. The National Trust property has plenty of space for visitors to explore included 15 miles of footpaths. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Cromwell Bottom
Take in the wonderful surroundings and beautiful wildlife at Cromwell Bottom. The area is mainly woodland with a really good network of paths. There is also a wheelchair and pushchair accessible route. Photo: National World
4. Stoodley Pike
Offering amazing views over the Calder Valley, why not take a hike up Stoodley Pike. Start from Hebden Bridge train station and follow the route waymarked with black arrows on yellow discs. Photo: National World