Spring walks in West Yorkshire: 10 walks around wonderful scenery in Halifax and Calderdale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Dec 2022, 11:30 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 16:31 BST
There are plenty of beautiful spring views to enjoy on wonderful walks in Calderdale at this time of year.

Here are just a few of the places you can explore in the borough – from iconic landmarks to woodland walks.

41 photos that will take you back to 1960s in Halifax and Calderdale

17 old mills in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden and what they're used for now

45 photos that will take you back to nights on the town in 2009

Offering a lovely peaceful walk, the Rochdale Canal passes through Luddenden Foot, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Walsden

1. Rochdale Canal

Offering a lovely peaceful walk, the Rochdale Canal passes through Luddenden Foot, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Walsden Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Take in the wonderful surroundings on a walk around Hardcastle Crags. The National Trust property has plenty of space for visitors to explore included 15 miles of footpaths.

2. Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge

Take in the wonderful surroundings on a walk around Hardcastle Crags. The National Trust property has plenty of space for visitors to explore included 15 miles of footpaths. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Take in the wonderful surroundings and beautiful wildlife at Cromwell Bottom. The area is mainly woodland with a really good network of paths. There is also a wheelchair and pushchair accessible route.

3. Cromwell Bottom

Take in the wonderful surroundings and beautiful wildlife at Cromwell Bottom. The area is mainly woodland with a really good network of paths. There is also a wheelchair and pushchair accessible route. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Offering amazing views over the Calder Valley, why not take a hike up Stoodley Pike. Start from Hebden Bridge train station and follow the route waymarked with black arrows on yellow discs.

4. Stoodley Pike

Offering amazing views over the Calder Valley, why not take a hike up Stoodley Pike. Start from Hebden Bridge train station and follow the route waymarked with black arrows on yellow discs. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleWest YorkshireHalifaxBrighouseTodmordenHebden Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice