Treats galore as new luxury shopping space opens in Halifax

Melanie and James Thompson from Pride ad Provenance in the new luxury shopping space.

James and Melanie Thompson are now offering a host of delicious food and drink to buy in the basement of their cafe, bar and restaurant Pride and Provenance.

The couple, who opened the business three years ago, started delivering to customers when Government restrictions forced them to shut for months at a time.

“Our customers said it helped get them through lockdown because they could still have a little bit of a treat and some of that Pride and Provenance experience,” said Melanie.

Now their doors on Horton Street are well and truly open again but, having seen how many people enjoy having a taste of Pride and Provenance at home, they have decided to open an “experience-based” retail space.

They have transformed the basement of the building to create a cosy and sumptuous Aladdin’s cave of treats, offering a carefully-curated selection of gifts, hampers, wines, spirits, coffee, charcuterie, cheese, jams, chutney, chocolate and more.

They are also looking at using the space for bespoke events such as tastings with local suppliers, and are working with nearby Loafers to host intimate gigs.

“There’s so many different things we can do,” said Melanie.

People will be pushed to find another shopping space like this in the North, said James, and the couple are hoping it will add to the current boom in interest Halifax is seeing particularly around The Piece Hall.

James added there are many people who live on the outskirts of Halifax who used to travel to Leeds and Manchester to dine and shop who are now returning to Halifax town centre.

Pride and Provenance Markets is open today from 11am until 5pm, on Friday and Saturday between 11am and 6.30pm, and on Sunday between 11am and 4pm.