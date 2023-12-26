News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

New data names Hebden Bridge a rising star travel spot for holidaymakers in 2024

Hebden Bridge has been named as an up and coming travel spot for holidaymakers in 2024.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

HomeToGo, a holiday rental marketplace, has released new data detailing ten destinations in Great Britain that are tipped to be rising star travel spots during 2024.

Read More
Car park at Woolshops introduces new Saturday parking charges in Halifax town ce...

England, Scotland, and Wales are in high demand for breaks next year, with the countries ranking as three of the ten most-searched locations for breaks in 2024 via holiday lettings marketplace hometogo.co.uk.

Hebden Bridge. Picture: Getty Images, HomeToGoHebden Bridge. Picture: Getty Images, HomeToGo
Hebden Bridge. Picture: Getty Images, HomeToGo
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For trend-setting travellers in need of fresh inspiration for trips close to home, HomeToGo dove into the data to find ten “bubbling under'' destinations.

These locations missed out on the list of the 500 top-searched for 2024 but, looking at increasing search volumes and escalating traveller interest via HomeToGo, seem set to skyrocket in popularity.

Hebden Bridge has been described as a creative haven in West Yorkshire by HomeToGo.

It says people should visit for “a lively arts scene, tranquil rambles along the Rochdale Canal, and woodland walks at the nearby Hardcastle Crags.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The search increase for 2024 is expected to be up 37 per cent with a median nightly price of £136.33.

The other rising stars that joined Hebden Bridge on the rising stars list were Glenridding, Kirkby Lonsdale, Ross-on-Wye, Kendal, Norwich, Solihull, Tynemouth, Knaresborough and Orkney.

Find the full list, further information, and an interactive map by visiting hometogo.co.uk.

Search trends are based on UK travellers using hometogo.co.uk between January 1 to November 30 2023 with check-in dates during January 1 to December 31 2024.

Related topics:Hebden BridgeGreat BritainWalesScotlandEnglandWest Yorkshire