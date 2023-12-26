New data names Hebden Bridge a rising star travel spot for holidaymakers in 2024

Hebden Bridge has been named as an up and coming travel spot for holidaymakers in 2024.

HomeToGo, a holiday rental marketplace, has released new data detailing ten destinations in Great Britain that are tipped to be rising star travel spots during 2024.

England, Scotland, and Wales are in high demand for breaks next year, with the countries ranking as three of the ten most-searched locations for breaks in 2024 via holiday lettings marketplace hometogo.co.uk.

Hebden Bridge. Picture: Getty Images, HomeToGo

For trend-setting travellers in need of fresh inspiration for trips close to home, HomeToGo dove into the data to find ten “bubbling under'' destinations.

These locations missed out on the list of the 500 top-searched for 2024 but, looking at increasing search volumes and escalating traveller interest via HomeToGo, seem set to skyrocket in popularity.

Hebden Bridge has been described as a creative haven in West Yorkshire by HomeToGo.

It says people should visit for “a lively arts scene, tranquil rambles along the Rochdale Canal, and woodland walks at the nearby Hardcastle Crags.”

The search increase for 2024 is expected to be up 37 per cent with a median nightly price of £136.33.

The other rising stars that joined Hebden Bridge on the rising stars list were Glenridding, Kirkby Lonsdale, Ross-on-Wye, Kendal, Norwich, Solihull, Tynemouth, Knaresborough and Orkney.

Find the full list, further information, and an interactive map by visiting hometogo.co.uk.