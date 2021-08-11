Halifax set for full fibre boost as CityFibre announces £23m town-wide roll out

Coun Scullion, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member - Regeneration & Strategy; Steve Moore, City Manager, CityFibre; Coun Dacre, Cabinet Member - Resources

Nationally, CityFibre is building new and better digital infrastructure for up to at least eight million homes and businesses through its up to £4bn Gigabit City Investment Programme.

It is set to invest £23m in a new town-wide network that will bring full fibre connectivity within reach of almost every home and business in Halifax.

Full fibre networks, unlike many of the copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, use 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for upload and download, near limitless bandwidth and connectivity users can depend on.

A full fibre connection also goes far beyond simply enabling access to the latest entertainment at lightning speed. As an essential digital utility, full fibre boosts households and businesses alike, with experts saying it will drive a range of economic benefits, such as making us more productive and innovative.

As City Manager, Steve Moore will lead the delivery of the Halifax project. He will be responsible for ensuring works are delivered efficiently and considerately, while also acting as the main point of contact for all stakeholders.

Steve said: “CityFibre is making major strides across Yorkshire when it comes to enabling towns and cities with gigabit-capable broadband and Halifax is next in line to reap the benefits of this transformative technology. We cannot wait for residents and businesses to see what is possible with digital connectivity that propels you forward rather than holding you back.”

Speaking of CityFibre’s full fibre roll out plans for Halifax, Coun Silvia Dacre, Cabinet Member for Resources at Calderdale Council, commented: “Reliable broadband capacity is increasingly important, supporting effective home-based working and better enabling the use of smart technology.

“Calderdale Council is pleased to be collaborating with CityFibre to improve access to fast and reliable broadband and achieve our ambition of full digital connectivity throughout the borough.

“Gigabit connectivity is also a key part of our Inclusive Economy Recovery plans, helping our businesses to thrive and innovate, as well as supporting our communities by narrowing the digital exclusion gap.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, added: “Access to a full fibre network in Halifax will provide opportunities to existing businesses in the town as well as helping to attract new enterprises, supporting the borough’s economic recovery.

“Improved connectivity will also complement ongoing regeneration work around Calderdale, including developments at Northgate House and the recent completion of the Trinity Sixth form town centre campus. This work with CityFibre will put Calderdale on the map as a digital destination, encouraging further investment and supporting our Vision2024 for the borough.”

Construction work on the full fibre network will begin in January 2022.