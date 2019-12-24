As 2019 comes to an end we take a lookback at the articles on the Halifax Courier which have had the most visitors this year.

Ranging from breaking crime stories to nostalgic picture galleries, here the ten most visited stories on our website in 2019:

These are the ten most visited Halifax Courier stories of 2019

1. ‘Man beaten in Halifax town centre on night out to celebrate beating cancer’ - 248,435 visitors: This horrific story from back in April told how a fan was assaulted when leaving a pub after celebrating his birthday and being cancer free.

2. ‘Lloyds Bank is launching a ‘no deposit’ mortgage scheme to help first-time buyers’ - 50,196 visitors: A story about first-time buyers being given a helping hand onto the property ladder was our second most popular story this year.

3. ‘Hundreds admitted to hospital with vitamin D deficiency at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’ - 41,078 visitors: Data from NHS Digital showed that Vitamin D cases at the trust have soared over the last three years.

4. ‘Halifax man charged with murder to appear in court today’ - 29,372 visitors: The tragic story of the death of a 26-year-old Halifax woman gathered lots of tributes from members of the community.

5. ‘Investigation continues after body of man found next to Dunelm store in Halifax’ - 28,266 visitors: At the start of the year police pursued enquiries after the body of a man was found by a member of the public.

6. ‘Four men remain in custody as bank robbery police chase ends in Ripponden car smash’ - 26,628 visitors: A dramatic car chase through Calderdale and a car smash in Ripponden ended with four in custody.

7. '37 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in early 2000s' - 24,680 visitors: We turned the clocks back over 15 years to nights out in Halifax town centre back in 2003 and 2004 in one of our retro picture galleries.

8. ‘Former Halifax chef cooking up a storm with beans on toast dessert’ - 24,322 visitors: James Dempsey created a quirky dessert made from carefully-crafted marzipan “beans”, lemon drizzle cake toast and a panna cotta egg.

9. ‘33 photos that will take you right back to a night out in Halifax in 2007’ - 20,108 visitors: Another lookback at nights out in Halifax town centre back in 2007 was a popular story on the Halifax Courier website.

10. ‘Police cordon off Halifax town centre subway as investigation is launched’ - 18,036 visitors: The subway in Halifax town centre was cordoned off back in March after police officers in Calderdale launched an investigation.