It was another inspiring and emotional evening, and it reinforced just how vital the voluntary sector is to Calderdale and the UK.

The Awards recognised charities supporting the arts, the disadvantaged, the unemployed, the environment, the homeless, different cultures and ethnicities, young people and the elderly, health and wellbeing and so much more.

Practically all this activity is heavily reliant on two things. The kind, caring committed people volunteering their time for others. And funding and public donations. It’s hard to imagine where we would be without our charities.

But I suspect a good chunk of the population don’t appreciate exactly what is on their doorsteps, the practical help and support, the love, and the advice that is waiting to be tapped.

As we head towards 2023 and the challenges the cost-of-living crisis will throw at us, let’s take this moment to champion the voluntary sector.

The voluntary sector is there come rain or shine, and the glue that holds are communities together.

Charities were there during Covid-19 pandemic when the country ground to a halt and were out there distributing thousands of food parcels, supporting young people with laptops to help them learn at home, and supporting the lonely, the frail and vulnerable with a range of vital support services.

Charities were there after disasters such as the flooding in the Upper and Lower Calder Valleys and the recent fires at Ash Green Primary School and Burlees House business centre in Hebden Bridge.

And charities are here now as the cost-of-living crisis starts to bite pushing many families into poverty with escalating prices in the shops, with utilities and at the garage forecourts.

More and more people are seeking advice and help with household budgeting and our charities are there for those in need every day.

Hopefully we won’t always be in a crisis, but the voluntary sector will be here crisis or not, but we can’t… we mustn’t… take our charities for granted.

All charities need volunteers, and most charities need financial help, if you are not already helping a local charity and would like to do so please get in touch with the VSI Alliance at www.vsialliance.org.uk or the Community Foundation at www.cffc.co.uk and they would be only too happy to signpost you to a charity that most aligns to your interests.