Waving at each other, in recognition, and in parting, is an action which is repeated across the world. The wave transports energy and love and appreciation to each other. We even wave when we leave a ZOOM meeting, a way that we wouldn’t if we were just leaving a room after a meeting!

Have you ever dropped a pebble into a pond and watched the waves and ripples move outwards and then see them slowly vanish out of sight? When we pray to God, I believe that the diminishing waves of prayers are picked up by Him and He listens to our pleas and to our many prayers of thanks and praise.

The Mothers’ Union is an organisation which gathers together to have fun and friendship at monthly meetings and is founded on prayer. It was started in 1876 by Mary Sumner whose vision was for all women to help and support each other and to foster a good family life. The movement is now in 88 different countries and has over 4 million Members. We pray, individually and together, for local situations, national and international issues, asking God for guidance and help and give thanks and praise for all of those issues in our lives for which we are grateful.

In 1921 a unique approach began called the ‘Midday Wave of Prayer’. It represents a continuous expression of our commitment to each other. The Waves of Prayer run throughout the year so that the work and Members of each and every area, in which the Mothers’ Union is active, is prayed for at some point. Remembering that it is midday somewhere in the world every hour of each day means that our voice of prayer is never silent. Through prayer, projects, campaigns and fundraising we respond to various needs, reaching out to support family life in all its forms. Every Member receives a yearly copy of the calendar and it can also be found on line.

There are also three days each year specifically set aside for all Branches to meet together to say set prayers and to remember specific regions across the world. A Special Service is compiled each year and distributed to every Member. In the Leeds Diocese these three special days are 8th, 9th,10th January 2023. At St John’s Church in Rastrick we metaphorically ‘take over’ the prayers Monday, 10 January,11am for 30 minutes from St John’s Church, Lepton. We then ‘hand over’ to St George’s Church, Ovenden, St Matthew’s Church, Northowram and to Wakefield Cathedral. At All Saints Church in Halifax the Wave of Prayer starts 3.30 pm and in turn is handed over to St Mary’s Church in Gomersal. All over the Leeds Diocese, and elsewhere across the world, the Wave of Prayer continues. The prayers then diverge to other Parishes until the end of the day. How wonderful is that?!