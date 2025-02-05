Veterans can have their independence and continue living comfortably in their own homes | No Credit

A UK-based mobility care provider has announced a special discount for all veterans who have served in the UK Armed Forces.

Halton Stairlifts, based in Liverpool, is taking proactive steps to ensure that mobility solutions remain accessible and affordable for those who need them most.

The exclusive discount aims to make it easier for veterans to maintain their independence and continue living comfortably in their own homes.

It comes as the transition to post-service life brings unique challenges - with many veterans facing long-term mobility issues.

Neil McKenzie, owner of Halton Stairlifts, said: “As a company that values independence and accessibility, we believe it is our duty to support those who have served our country.

“This initiative is our way of giving back to the veteran community, ensuring they have access to reliable and affordable stairlifts.”

By extending this offer to UK Armed Forces veterans, the company continues its commitment to improving lives through affordability, accessibility, and exceptional customer care.

In addition to the exclusive discount, Halton Stairlifts provides flexible payment options through trusted financial partners that make straight and curved stairlifts more accessible.

“We understand the sacrifices veterans have made for our country, and we want to express our gratitude in a meaningful way,” said McKenzie.

“Our goal is to provide practical, cost-effective solutions that allow them to stay safe and independent in their own homes.”

Veteran discount is only applicable to Halton Stairlifts customers at the point of sale. Partner Or Referral Companies are exempt from this offer.