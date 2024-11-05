Amelia Brown cuts her hair in memory of her mum

Do you want to join me in making a difference? I'm raising money in aid of The Little Princess Trust and every donation will help. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me.

More information about The Little Princess Trust: When a child loses their hair to cancer, we'll be there with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity. You can help us give hair and hope to children and young people, by funding real hair wigs and ground-breaking childhood cancer research projects.

'Little Princess Trust helped my mum when she was going through her Breast Cancer Treatment with giving her a real hair wig so I want to donate my hair to help other people going through the same' Amelia Brown explains.

