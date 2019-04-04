Anne Lister blue plaque unveiled at Shibden Hall

Shibden Hall has hosted the unveiling of a blue plaque in honour of Halifax woman Anne Lister.

Guests at the event included author Helena Whitbread, deputy lieutenent of West Yorkshire Chris Harris, author Jill Liddington, Mayor of Calderdale cancillor Marcus Thompson, mayoress Nicky Chance-Thompson and Chaiman of Halifax Civic Trust Dr John Hargreaves. Anne Lister recorded her life in great detail from 1806 to 1840 in diaries consisting of over five million words, some of which are in secret code. The story of this remarkable scholar, traveller, business woman, landowner and lesbian, along with the distinctive Shibden Hall and surrounding areas, will be showcased in the BBC and HBO drama, Gentleman Jack, which is coming soon.

Anne Lister blue plaque unveiling at Shibden Hall Halifax.

