Appeal to find missing man last seen leaving Calderdale Royal Hospital
Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for information to locate a man who has been reported missing.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 11:16 am
Philip Horne, aged 45, was last seen at around 9:15pm on Sunday September 5 leaving Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Mr Horne is known to have connections to Leeds, Hebden Bridge, Shipley, Colne and North Yorkshire.
He is described as a white male 5ft 11 tall, with a dark complexion, dark hair and stubble.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a blue checked shirt.
Anyone with information which may assist in locating Philip is asked to contact police at Halifax by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting log 1897 of 5/9.