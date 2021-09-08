Appeal to find missing man last seen leaving Calderdale Royal Hospital

Philip Horne, aged 45, was last seen at around 9:15pm on Sunday September 5 leaving Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Mr Horne is known to have connections to Leeds, Hebden Bridge, Shipley, Colne and North Yorkshire.

He is described as a white male 5ft 11 tall, with a dark complexion, dark hair and stubble.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a blue checked shirt.