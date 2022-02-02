Ash Green school fire: Live updates as investigation and recovery begins

The investigation and huge clean up operation into a Halifax school fire has begun this morning.

By Ian Hirst
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 7:37 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 7:56 am

At the height of the fire there were ten fire crews tackling the blaze at Ash Green School in Clough Lane. You can follow our live blog below with the latest from police, fire crews, Calderdale Council and the school.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pictures of the fire at Ash Green School (Curtis Cato - credit)

Investigation into Ash Green school fire

Last updated: Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 08:08

Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 08:08

Road closures still in place

We’ve had reports that the road is still closed around the school.

At 11.12pm last night West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that damping down continues and the incident was reduced down to three fire appliances.

Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 07:48

Message from the head teacher

Our thoughts are with the school, community, and families this morning. Head teacher has posted this message.

Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 07:39

Investigation underway

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Investigators determine the cause, origin and development of fires. They posted this picture and confirmed that an investigation is now underway.

Home
Page 1 of 1
HalifaxCalderdale Council