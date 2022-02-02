Ash Green school fire: Live updates as investigation and recovery begins
The investigation and huge clean up operation into a Halifax school fire has begun this morning.
At the height of the fire there were ten fire crews tackling the blaze at Ash Green School in Clough Lane. You can follow our live blog below with the latest from police, fire crews, Calderdale Council and the school.
Investigation into Ash Green school fire
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 08:08
Road closures still in place
We’ve had reports that the road is still closed around the school.
At 11.12pm last night West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that damping down continues and the incident was reduced down to three fire appliances.
Message from the head teacher
Our thoughts are with the school, community, and families this morning. Head teacher has posted this message.
Investigation underway
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Investigators determine the cause, origin and development of fires. They posted this picture and confirmed that an investigation is now underway.