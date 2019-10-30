Bake Off judge Prue Leith gives high praise to new Halifax restaurant

A new Halifax restaurant officially opened in Dean Clough yesterday (Tuesday) and has received a glowing endorsement from Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith.

Previously the old Viaduct Café in the Main Mill, True North has been transformed into a stylish restaurant, promising a warm northern welcome and great food.

Inside True North

The eatery opened its doors giving a great breakfast and lunch service to very happy customers, whilst also receiving praise from celebrity chef Prue.

In a tweet she said: "Today's the day True North restaurant opens in Dean Clough, Halifax. Really good Brasserie all-day good food great surroundings.

The restaurant is headed by multi-award winning and highly respected Executive Chef Mark York.

“True North is a great neighbourhood style restaurant that you can always rely on.” said Mark.

Hot Asian Beef on a Salad of Little Gem, Rocket, Soya Beans, Peas, Mange Tout, Chilli, Spring Onion & Fresh Vegetables with a Sweet & Sour Dressing

“We offer laidback Breakfasts, leisurely Lunches and something special for Dinner. And our Sunday Lunch Menu is out of this world.

"I have a fantastic Team in the Kitchen who are excited about creating some exceptional dishes and putting this restaurant on the Foodie Map.”

Dean Clough is the ideal location for True North. Once home to the world’s largest carpet factory, the prestigious Mills have been lovingly restored to become a leading commercial hub.

Restaurant Executive Director, Sarah Horsley said, “Halifax is a big deal and Dean Clough is an inspiring place to be. Right in the centre. It has a unique mix of commerce and culture and we’re proud to be right in the heart of Halifax’s Heritage.

"We’ve been taking bookings well in advance of opening, showing that guests from near and far are ready to see a restaurant of this quality in Halifax. And they’re not going to be disappointed; Mark is a phenomenal Chef.

"You can see in everything he cooks; he really pushes to the next level to get the most out of his dishes and, importantly, develop the Team around him.”

The restaurant boasts an Open Kitchen, where Mark encourages guests of all ages to come and say “Hello”. The Bar serves a wide variety of beverages including exclusive draught beers from Vocation Brewery in Hebden Bridge.

In pride of place is a statement sculpture by local artist Sue Robinson, which pulls together the history of the space at Dean Clough as well as the history of the owners.

For more information visit www.truenorthrestaurant.co.uk

