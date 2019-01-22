Blood moon wows in the skies above Calderdale during total lunar eclipse

There was an interesting sight in the sky in the early hours of Monday morning (January 21) as a total lunar eclipse took place.

Matthew Lees (AmAstro) took these amazing pictures using Bob Groombridge's telescope at the Astronomy Centre Observatory in Todmorden

Picture by Matthew Lees

The images capture the different stages of the lunar eclipse that were visible in the UK which revealed the super blood wolf moon.

The last total lunar eclipse was on 27 July 2018.

Matthew said: "It is worth noting that in the UK, we will not see another total lunar eclipse for 10 years with the next being 20-21st December 2029. There will only be partial lunar eclipses in the intervening years and until the next total lunar eclipse in 2029."

