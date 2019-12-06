Brighouse BID set to offer parking refund when new on street charges come in

Brighouse Business Initiative (BID) is offering a parking refund scheme when the new parking charges are put into place across the town centre at the start of next year.

Previously on street parking in Brighouse has been free for a 30 minute period followed by a 20p charge for the next 30 minutes, to a maximum stay of one hour, on a number of designated streets.

But from Monday, January 6 it will be a flat rate of 20p for one hour.

The refund scheme, which is supported by the businesses throughout the town centre, will mean that visitors will be able to claim back one hour of on street car parking in Brighouse.

People parking in Brighouse will automatically receive a tear-off refund voucher with their car parking ticket which can be used to obtain a refund in participating stores.

When visiting the town visitors and residents can simply spend the specified amount at a participating shop and present the refund voucher, they will then receive the cost of the one hour parking back in cash.

The list of the shops taking part is available to view by downloading the LoyalFree app.

The main idea is to encourage people to support Brighouse high street.

The Brighouse BID business plan shows that the importance of parking and access to parking is crucial for 80 per cent of businesses surveyed in the BID boundary and is the second biggest issue of importance.

Lauren Barber and Michelle Veasey, Marketing Managers at Brighouse BID, said: “This is an all year-round scheme that will be launched on Monday, January 6 2020.

"The BID continues to work with Calderdale Council on parking issues, but we do not have direct control over decision making on charges, which is why it is important that BID works with local businesses to offer such a scheme that promotes and encourages people to shop locally.

"All businesses are encouraged to take part in the scheme.”

The businesses participating in the scheme will be promoted and provided with a recognisable sticker for their window which identifies they are part of the scheme.

