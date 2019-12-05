Meet cute puppies Rudolph, Comet, Vixen and the rest of the gang who are looking for new homes

Nine new festive puppies and their mum in Halifax are looking for the perfect gift this Christmas by finding a new home. in search of a new home f

Mum, Olive is currently in our care nursing her huge litter of nine Dachshunds puppies : Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.

The puppies in Halifax on the lookout for new homes (Picture courtesy of RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford andDistrict Branch)

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch are currently inviting applications until the December 11 for prospective adopters, with the view to adopt them into their forever homes in the New Year.

In the meantime the fantastic staff at the centre will be caring for them tentatively and offering around the clock care for the whole family.

How you can adopt Olive

Mum Olive (Picture courtesy of RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford andDistrict Branch)

Olivie is looking for either an adult only home or a home with sensible older, dog-savvy children.

She would benefit from having a nice secure garden to call her own.

Olive has never lived in a typical home before, she has a full time job on her paws raising her puppies so hasn`t had chance to explore anybody's home whilst under our care either.

Because of this Olive would need a home with somebody who is around most of the day, where she will not be left alone for very long and who is willing to work with Olive should she need a little help with settling into a proper home environment.

Any potential owners must do their research into the breed and their associated health issues, insurance and vets fees.

Olive will not be able to be rehomed until the new year once all of her puppies have gone home too.

The successful applicant must be flexible to attend the centre for viewings , training sessions with behaviorists, socialising with their puppies and adoption appointments throughout December.